NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in coordination with Delhi Police, conducted an anti-encroachment drive across several areas of Old Delhi to ease traffic congestion and clear public spaces, officials said.

The drive covered Pul Mithai, Pili Kothi, Rani Avantika Chowk and Tis Hazari, among other locations. Illegal encroachments on roads, footpaths and public passageways were removed to facilitate pedestrian movement and traffic.

Old Delhi has been facing persistent congestion due to encroachments on roads and footpaths and the unauthorised operation of e-rickshaws, inconveniencing residents, traders and pedestrians.

The action followed a November 20 meeting of the Indraprastha Heritage Redevelopment Corporation at the Delhi Secretariat, where traffic management, encroachments and unauthorised e-rickshaws in Old Delhi were discussed. Officials of the concerned departments were directed to take necessary action.

Following the directions, MCD and Delhi Police teams carried out the drive at several sensitive locations. Warnings and instructions have also been issued for action against encroachments in other prominent areas, including Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli and Church Mission Road.

Delhi BJP spokesperson and Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch general secretary Praveen Shankar Kapoor thanked CM Rekha Gupta for getting Khari Baoli cleared of illegal encroachments following action in Pul Mithai on Saturday. Kapoor said the CM had ordered two decisive actions against illegal encroachments in Old Delhi within two days, sending a stern message to the “illegal encroachment mafia” across Delhi: “Remove it yourselves, or we will remove it.”

Drives will continue: MCD

The MCD said illegal occupation of public roads, footpaths and other public spaces would not be tolerated. It added that such drives would continue.