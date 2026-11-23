The imperial city may have lost its skies, but it has not lost the life beneath them. Walking through the Red Fort with her elder daughter, Parul Sharma found history coming alive beyond textbooks. At Lodhi Garden, they paused to explore its monuments and trees. “These walks are the perfect lessons in history, made palatable by walk leaders and curators, for the young and old,” she says.

The Delhi Development Authority recently observed World Heritage Week, with guided walks at Deer Park and Mehrauli Archaeological Park, besides heritage talks and traditional art workshops at Coronation Park. The initiative encourages residents to rediscover the city's past, even as winter pollution complicates outdoor excursions.

For historian, writer and filmmaker Sohail Hashmi, however, Delhi's heritage is as much about what has disappeared as what survives. He recalls the work of Maulvi Zafar Hasan, an Archaeological Survey of India official who documented the city's historic structures in the early 20th century. Only around 50 had been protected by Independence. When the ASI revisited the inventory in 2010, it could locate around 2,000. Many had been converted into shrines; others had vanished.

With preservation responsibilities divided between the ASI, Delhi's Department of Archaeology and municipal bodies, several monuments have fallen through the cracks. “The neglect is actually officially sponsored,” Hashmi says. “The ones that are not on anybody’s list are constantly being encroached upon.”

Lal Bangla in Nizamuddin, believed to be associated with Moroccan traveller Ibn Battuta, is one example. Shops and constructions have gradually obscured the building. “By the time the conservators got active and all that and they intervened and a stay order was taken, the shops had been built, and now you can't see the place where Ibn Battuta stayed,” Hashmi says.

At Haksar Haveli in Bazaar Sitaram, where Jawaharlal Nehru married Kamala Nehru in 1916, parts of the building were demolished before conservationists intervened. Little has changed since. “And Halwai is operating out of the ruin,” he says.

Yet heritage walks can transform familiar landscapes. Artist Sunayna Malhotra experienced this at Lodhi Gardens, which she had visited for years without exploring its monuments closely. “Learning about their architectural features and accumulated memories changed the way I saw a familiar place,” she shares.