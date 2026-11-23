NEW DELHI: Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed at several places on Monday in view of VIP movement at Rajghat and a religious procession in Central and North Delhi.

In view of VIP movement at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, traffic regulation may be implemented between 10 am and 11 am, depending on prevailing conditions. Affected locations include ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover.

Traffic may be regulated on BSZ Marg between ITO Chowk and Delhi Gate, Ring Road between Shantivan Chowk and IP Flyover, Asaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and Netaji Subhash Marg, Shantivan Chowk-Nishad Raj Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk-Ranjeet Singh Flyover and Rajghat DTC Depot-Ring Road Bypass.

Separately, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for a Nagar Kirtan procession organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to mark Guru Nanak’s Prakash Gurpurab. Traffic restrictions will be implemented in phases from 10 am onwards.

The procession will begin from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk and pass through Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar Chowk, Peeli Kothi Road, Pul Mithai, Pul Bangash Metro Station, Roshanara Road, Ghanta Ghar and Shakti Nagar Chowk before concluding at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib on GT Karnal Road.

In a separate advisory, traffic movement in North Delhi will be affected from 3 pm onwards due to special arrangements. Restrictions may be imposed on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Flyover and Salimgarh Y-Point, Shamnath Marg, Lok Niwas Marg.