NEW DELHI: The capital on Monday recorded its coldest day of the season so far, and the city’s Air Quality Index went up by 21 points to settle at 260 in the ‘poor’ category.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 11.1 degrees Celsius, also 0.2 degrees below the seasonal normal. Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 24.1 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 26.2 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees above normal.

The city’s AQI had also shown a gradual improvement over the previous four days, falling from 280 on November 19 to 270 on November 20, 265 on November 21 and 239 on Sunday. Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data on Monday, 39 were in the ‘poor’ category, 13 recorded ‘very poor’ air quality and six were in the ‘moderate’ category. IGNOU, Maidan Garhi recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 356.

The average AQI stood at 250 at 9 am on Monday, in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Siri Fort recorded the worst AQI at the time at 336. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday.