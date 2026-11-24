NEW DELHI: Commuters entering the capital may soon get relief from long traffic jams at its borders, as preparations are underway to introduce a Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) toll collection system at entry points.

The agencies expect the new system to eliminate long queues at toll plazas and ensure smoother traffic movement along the borders. Trials have already begun at several locations, and the project is expected to be completed soon.

Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling is a barrier-less electronic toll collection system that allows vehicles to pass through tolling points without stopping. The toll is automatically deducted from the FASTag using high-performance Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) readers and AI-enabled Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed on overhead gantries. These technologies identify the FASTag and vehicle registration number while the vehicle is in motion.

In a conversation with this newspaper, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra said vehicles would be able to pass through toll plazas at speeds of up to 80 kmph without stopping, as the toll would be deducted electronically.

He added that motorists with insufficient FASTag balances would receive notifications and be given a 24-hour window to pay the toll. Failure to pay within the stipulated period would attract a penalty.

Malhotra said the system was already operational on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi, while the Badarpur-Faridabad toll plaza would soon adopt it. Nearly 18 toll plazas across the country are already operating under the system. “Following the court’s directions, the MCD has accelerated efforts to implement the new system,” he said.

NHAI revenue increases by over 19%

Initial performance trends have suggested that the introduction of the MLFF technology has resulted in a substantial increase in toll revenue and transaction volumes across seven operational plazas, where the new arrangement was introduced during the last six months. According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the cumulative performance across these toll crossings recorded an increase of 19.8% in revenue.