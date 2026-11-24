NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday warned that officials will face strict action if roads, footpaths and other public spaces cleared of encroachments in Chandni Chowk and the vicinity are occupied again, directing the MCD and police to maintain continuous surveillance.

Gupta had earlier held a review meeting with senior officials of the Indraprastha Heritage Redevelopment Corporation (IVPN), MCD, Delhi Police and other departments.

The warning comes after the MCD, with the assistance of Delhi Police, conducted an anti-encroachment drive during the weekend at several locations, including Pul Mithai, Peeli Kothi, Rani Avantika Chowk, and Tis Hazari.

The CM said merely removing illegal occupation from public spaces would not be sufficient unless departments ensured that the cleared areas remained free of encroachments. “Removing encroachments alone is not enough; officials must also ensure that they do not return,” Gupta said, directing the civic body and police to keep the cleared locations under close watch.

“Any negligence, indifference or failure on the part of any department in dealing with encroachments will invite strict action against the officials concerned,” she warned.