NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police constable has been suspended for allegedly calling off his marriage following allegations of demanding dowry, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on November 20 in Sonipat. Constable Kuldeep has been suspended with immediate effect, pending departmental action, after police took serious note of the allegations. Departmental proceedings have been initiated, a senior police officer said.

The groom’s side and guests returned from the venue. The bride’s family lodged a police complaint seeking action against the groom and his family and reimbursement of wedding expenses.

The bride’s father, Subhash Kumar, claimed he had spent Rs 30 lakh on preparations. He alleged Kuldeep demanded a Brezza worth about Rs 13 lakh, but Kumar had booked a Hyundai Aura worth nearly Rs 9.5 lakh.

Kumar said the groom’s family began demanding a car and jewellery after the alliance was fixed six months ago. Intermediaries told Kumar a day before the wedding that Kuldeep wanted a Brezza. He cancelled the Aura booking but could not arrange a Brezza in time.

The bride’s side had allegedly agreed to arrange a two-tola gold chain for the groom, four-tola gold earrings for his mother and silver anklets. The groom’s side also demanded jewellery for other family members, Kumar claimed.