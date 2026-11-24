NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has set aside findings by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) concerning its former Director General, R K Pachauri, finding him guilty of sexual harassment.
Justice Amit Mahajan remitted the complaint to the competent Local Complaints Committee for fresh consideration, saying it will independently examine the complaint and the material available on record.
The judge added that the effect of Pachauri's demise on the maintainability and feasibility of any further proceedings would “necessarily require consideration” by the competent forum.
“The (ICC) report dated May 19, 2015, as well as the judgment dated July 3, 2023 passed by the Industrial Tribunal affirming the same, cannot be sustained and are set aside,” the judge said in an order passed on November 17.
The case relates to a 2015 complaint by a former TERI employee, then 29, accusing Pachauri of sexual harassment.
An internal inquiry by the ICC found Pachauri guilty of sexual harassment in May 2015.
He denied the allegations and challenged the findings before the Industrial Tribunal, which upheld the order.
Pachauri died in February 2020, and his legal representatives approached the High Court challenging both the ICC report and the Industrial Tribunal's orders.
In its order, the judge held that the complaint was required to be entertained by the local committee and not the ICC constituted by TERI.
He highlighted that section 6 (1) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act) categorically provides that where a complaint of sexual harassment is against the employer himself, the same shall be made to the local committee.
According to the law, every district officer has to constitute a local committee in the district concerned to receive complaints of sexual harassment from establishments where the internal committee has not been constituted due to having less than ten workers, or if the complaint is against the employer himself.
“In the present case, it is not disputed that respondent no. 5 (Pachauri) was the Director General of TERI and, thus, fell within the definition of Employer' under Section 2(g) of the POSH Act,” the judge said.
He further added that the local committee, while undertaking fresh consideration, “must adhere to the principles of natural justice and the applicable procedure”.