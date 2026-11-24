Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday for the 10th consecutive day, and PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant as the maximum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius.

Of the 58 monitoring stations that recorded data on Tuesday, air quality was in the 'poor' category at 34, 'moderate' at 19 and 'very poor' at five.

The Cantonment area recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 346. It also recorded its highest reading since May 8, according to the Sameer application.

The Cantonment monitoring station, which has often recorded among the lowest pollution levels in the city this month, had also registered a day in the 'satisfactory' category. It recorded more than 10 days with 'moderate' air quality during the month.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The city's AQI stood at 280 on November 19, before falling to 270 on November 20, 265 on November 21 and 239 on November 22. It rose to 260 on November 23 before settling at 227 on Tuesday.

According to real-time source apportionment estimates for Delhi, secondary organic aerosols contributed 29.6 per cent to PM2.5 levels on Tuesday, followed by biomass burning at 19 per cent and waste burning at 17 per cent.

Vehicular emissions accounted for 15.9 per cent of the estimated PM2.5 load, while secondary inorganic pollutants contributed 15.5 per cent. Mixed combustion accounted for 1.1 per cent, mineral dust and ash 0.7 per cent, and industrial emissions and firecrackers 0.6 per cent each.