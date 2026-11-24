Behind its exposed-brick façade, Gujral House in Delhi has been transformed into an intimate exploration of art and materiality with Material Matters: Eight Rooms, One House, All Materials. Curated by multidisciplinary artist Alaiia Gujral, the exhibition brings together more than 100 artists across eight disciplines, including photography, fibre arts, sculpture, word art and collectible design. Spread across the rooms of the house, it invites visitors to discover art in unexpected spaces.

For Gujral, the exhibition grew out of an interest in what materials can do beyond their conventional purposes. Her own practice brings together indigo, steel, stone and textiles. “For me, the process of making is as important as the finished object. Material is never simply a medium; it is a part of the story.”

This forms the premise of the show: an idea need not remain confined to the material in which it originates. A concept conceived for ceramics can find expression in fibre, while a form imagined in metal can take shape in wood. The exhibition encourages such crossovers, opening up a dialogue between materials.