Behind its exposed-brick façade, Gujral House in Delhi has been transformed into an intimate exploration of art and materiality with Material Matters: Eight Rooms, One House, All Materials. Curated by multidisciplinary artist Alaiia Gujral, the exhibition brings together more than 100 artists across eight disciplines, including photography, fibre arts, sculpture, word art and collectible design. Spread across the rooms of the house, it invites visitors to discover art in unexpected spaces.
For Gujral, the exhibition grew out of an interest in what materials can do beyond their conventional purposes. Her own practice brings together indigo, steel, stone and textiles. “For me, the process of making is as important as the finished object. Material is never simply a medium; it is a part of the story.”
This forms the premise of the show: an idea need not remain confined to the material in which it originates. A concept conceived for ceramics can find expression in fibre, while a form imagined in metal can take shape in wood. The exhibition encourages such crossovers, opening up a dialogue between materials.
The journey begins with fibre art, where Aradhna Chaudhry’s Sound of Roots, an installation of macramé cords adorned with cowrie shells and bells, pays homage to rural Haryanvi culture. Among the sculptures, Deepak’s Struggle for Existence features distorted, elongated human forms in wood, metal and stone. The living room has been reimagined as a space for collectible design, with works such as a bench by Jwalant Mahadevwala. Ceramic highlights include Sameer Vitthal More’s terracotta vessels and faces marked by subtle asymmetry. Further along, Nefertiti Chakrabarti’s Enter Moonlight 02, a series of hand-processed film works, uses visible chemical traces to turn each image into a living archive.
Gujral was drawn to artists who challenged conventions and explored new possibilities. “I was drawn to reinterpreting traditional techniques, combining unexpected materials or questioning the boundaries between art and design.”
With all the works available for acquisition, Material Matters also brings artists, supporting platforms and collectors into conversation.
The exhibition is on view untill November 30 at the Gujral Foundation in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi