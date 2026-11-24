NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed stricter toll-tax enforcement for commercial vehicles entering the national capital, including a penalty five times the applicable toll tax for wrongful passage and detention over unpaid dues.

In the draft Delhi Municipal Corporation (Toll Tax) Amendment Bye-Laws, 2026, the civic body has invited public objections and suggestions till November 30, 5 pm. The amendments seek technology-based collection, detection of evasion and recovery of unpaid dues.

Commercial vehicles found entering Delhi without paying toll would face a penalty five times the basic toll tax, besides unpaid toll and recovery charges. Each wrongful passage would be treated as a separate violation.

The draft provides a 72-hour window for payment after notice. Notices could be sent through portals, SMS, email and messaging apps. Failure to pay could lead to a warrant of distress and recovery proceedings. The proposed system envisages automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), RFID readers, FASTag-compatible technology, cameras, sensors and multi-lane free-flow toll collection to detect vehicles without stopping them.

Vehicles with unpaid dues or warrants could be intercepted anywhere in Delhi and detained or impounded if dues are not paid immediately. Registered owners would primarily be liable, while drivers, operators and others could also be liable.

Repeated defaulters could face enhanced scrutiny, priority interception, blacklisting and suspension or denial of toll-related passes and facilities. Proposed rates range from Rs 100 for taxis, tempos and Tata-407-type vehicles to Rs 2,000 for trucks with four or more axles. Rates may rise 5% annually, subject to Corporation approval.

Existing toll rates will remain unchanged. Exemptions for ambulances, fire-fighting, police, specified government vehicles with red and amber lights, defence vehicles and hearses will continue.