NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has acknowledged that its reported waste segregation rate of around 50% remains unverified, as the figure is based on self-reporting and is not measured at transfer stations, where actual segregation levels can be assessed.

The civic body has floated a Rs 5.09-crore tender to appoint an agency for an independent assessment across all 12 zones and 250 wards. Within 90 days, it will assess segregation, collection, transportation, processing and disposal.

The tender comes days after the MCD Standing Committee approved graded penalties, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1.5 lakh, for violations under the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws 2026.

Earlier, MCD told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it was recording 60% segregation at source in December 2025 and aimed to achieve 85% by February 2026, 90% by August 2026 and 100% by January 2027. The Delhi Economic Survey 2026 put segregation in MCD areas at 59%, with full segregation targeted by January 2027.

With just over a month left for the target, the acknowledgment that the figures are unverified raises questions about the status of segregation and waste management.

Records cover transfer stations and waste-to-energy capacity, but there is no audited, GIS-referenced dataset for all zones. The GPS system does not generate reports, while bulk waste generator registers lack processing details.