NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports of municipal waste being dumped in Aravalli hills and forest area near Bhankri village in Faridabad and sought responses from government agencies.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Srivastava, along with expert members, expressed concern over reports alleging that Municipal Corporation of Faridabad vehicles were transporting waste to the area and dumping it in the green zone.

The tribunal noted that the Bhankri area forms part of an ecologically important hill system that supports vegetation and wildlife and plays a vital role in groundwater recharge.

It said the alleged activity could violate several environmental laws, including the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board and District Forest Officer, Faridabad, have been directed to file affidavits at least a week before the next hearing on March 3.

Inquiry committee constituted

The tribunal constituted a committee to probe alleged large-scale illegal mining in Mankawas village, Charkhi Dadri district, and extraction below the groundwater level, which could damage underground aquifers in the Aravallis.