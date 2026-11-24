As the Delhi winter sets in, Indian craft chocolate brand Manam Chocolate is out with Warming Up to Winter—its limited-edition menu of hot chocolates. The menu ditches the typical hazelnut and vanilla to go more experimental with the seasonal notes of chilli, berry, and citrus. Five hot chocolates and two cold creations, the formulations are blended with manam’s single origin cacao.

On a Christmas-y note, the Mulled Cherry Hot Chocolate features a strong fruity flavour of cherries, reminding the taste buds of mulled wine or a plum cake. Another one on the berry palate is the Raspberry & White Sesame flavour highlighting the sweet tart of raspberries—its water-based formulation making it a comfortable beverage even when full.

Totally unexpected—andf the highlight of the menu—is the Tamarind & Guntur Chilli flavour. With a velvety 70% Andhra-Malabar base, it not just features the tang of tamarind, but is peppered with fiery Guntur chilli. For a winter beverage, the chilli hits the throat in the most calming way. In Citrus & Caramel too, the orange zest pierces the richness of chocolate and offers a refreshing break from its creamy texture.

The hot chocolate also turns cold. The Banana Bread Cold Shake takes inspiration from the grandmother's banana bread. While the idea of a cold hot chocolate appeals, the nostalgic flavour doesn't translate well, leaving it to taste like any other chocolate shake.

Although experimental, the menu misses the warm notes of ginger and cinnamon which the palate craves for in winter. However, along with unique and contrasting flavours, what it gets right is the texture. Despite feeling indulgent, the hot chocolates don’t feel too thick to consume or leave one feeling uncomfortably full.

The prices for the hot chocolates go up to Rs. 475. The menu is available till January 5, 2027 across all Manam Chocolate outlets.

Hits:

The texture of the hot chocolates is velvety but not too thick to consume

The Guntur Chilli in one of the flavours hits the throat in a calming way

The experience centre familiarises one with the journey from cacao plant to chocolate along with a meal

Misses:

Warm winter spices such as ginger and cinnamon are missing from the hot chocolate menu

The Banana Bread flavour doesn't translate into a cold shake

With the open kitchen, the space may be too noisy at peak hours

Rating: 3.5 stars

Perfect comfort for the season.