With Campus Diaries 2 streaming on Prime Video and Amazon MX Player since November 18, Saloni Gaur is enjoying a fresh wave of appreciation for a performance that takes her beyond the comic characters she is best known for. As Priyanka, she swaps familiar eccentricities for a more serious turn, giving audiences a glimpse of another side of her acting.

Long before Nazma Aapi, Nanu and her spot-on Kangana Runout made her an internet favourite, Gaur was a girl in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, quietly observing the people around her. Her father ran a tailoring material shop, and many of his customers were Muslim families who spoke in a distinctive Western UP dialect. Gaur, who had a natural flair for mimicry, was fascinated by their manner of speaking. Years later, while studying at the University of Delhi, those observations found an outlet. “I thought when I had the opportunity, I could make something around it,” she recalls. That something became Nazma Aapi, her first character inspired by real life.

Her other characters have emerged from equally familiar surroundings. Kangana Runout, based on actor Kangana Ranaut, was largely an exercise in mimicry, with the wig, costume and distinctive cadence doing much of the comic work. But her favourite remains Nanu, inspired by a family in her neighbourhood with ten children. One of them reminded her of a particularly stubborn, badtameez bachcha who always wanted her way. Gaur turned that observation into a character whose tantrums and perpetually thwarted demands made audiences fall in love with her.

The affection was so real that children would point Gaur out as “the didi who makes the Nanu videos” and ask where Nanu was. Some even assumed she was Gaur’s daughter. The character, she admits, has rubbed off on her, too. Her husband often spots Nanu’s expressions, particularly the eye-rolls, at family gatherings. “I don’t mean Nanu’s mental capacity,” she laughs, “but everything other than that. I can be stubborn like Nanu, I get angry like Nanu, and I’m cute like her too.”