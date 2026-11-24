Imagine a skier suspended mid-air, hurtling forward at speed, yet appearing momentarily frozen. Below, the landscape blurs, distances collapse and the familiar sense of space begins to slip. It is this fleeting disorientation that sets the stage for Mouth Open. No Time to Breathe, an exhibition curated by Jasone Miranda-Bilbao. It brings together eight artists — Anna Brass, Billy Crosby, Dheer Kaku, Ole Hagen, Niroj Satpathy, Rai, Roy Voss and Sonia Khurana — to explore how speed, movement and bodily sensation reshape our perception of the world.
“Speed makes visible something that is always there but usually goes unnoticed: that space is not an empty container separating things, but something that is constantly produced through their relations, movements and proximity,” says Miranda-Bilbao.
She points to the apparent meeting of a chair leg and the floor. What looks like a simple point of contact becomes infinitely more complex under a microscope. “What if contact is less a destination than a continuous negotiation of distance?” she asks.
The artists explore instability, transition, and the visible and intangible. Visitors, too, are invited to become part of this shifting spatial experience — moving closer, stepping back, changing their viewing angles and noticing the intervals between themselves and the works. “The space between two things is charged with anticipation, movement and potential,” says Miranda-Bilbao.
On view till December 6