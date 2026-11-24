NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished that the youth of the country be free from any kind of addiction, saying that when youngsters come under the influence of drugs, the dreams of their families get shattered.

After attending a Shabad Kirtan recital at Delhi Lok Niwas on the eve of Parkash Purab, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Modi also said that the spirit of ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’—wishing well-being for all—becomes even more important for peace in every part of the world, for every family to be safe, and for every person to have the opportunity to live with dignity. The Prime Minister said the entire Sikh tradition has been synonymous with the spirit of sacrificing everything for the nation and its culture.

“May every young person in the country be free from addiction. May they fulfil their dreams. May they study hard, move forward, and bring pride to their families and their country. Families have a very important role to play in this effort,” he said, adding that when a youth comes under the influence of drugs, dreams of the families get shattered.