At 34, Anas Ali is turning a childhood passion into a business. Growing up, he would visit relatives just to play video games, as his family could not afford a console. After spending 11-12 years as a UI/UX designer, he decided to create the kind of space he had once wished for. His co-founder, Aatmza Raj, 29, a PR professional and communications consultant, brings her interest in fashion, art and design to the venture.
Opened in East Delhi in February this year, Delulu Gaming Cafe aims to reimagine the gaming experience. “You don’t have to be a gamer to belong at Delulu,” say the founders, who envisioned a space where friends could enjoy different experiences under one roof.
The cafe offers PS5 gaming, a racing simulator, VR experiences and a Pandora arcade featuring nearly 5,000 games. There is also a reading corner, an anime and manga wall, and Stranger Things-inspired interiors. Much of the decor is handmade, including a tree crafted from newspaper rolls, plastic bottles, cement and POP. The space also hosts gaming tournaments, stand-up comedy shows and musical evenings. It has also welcomed author Rishabh Pratipaksh for a discussion on his book, Banaras Ka Gunda.
Food is another draw, with the Delulu Special Pizza, hazelnut cold coffee, Alfredo pasta, chicken wraps and Maggi among the popular choices. The kitchen is headed by Chef Noman, a hotel management diploma holder who has previously worked with Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn. The founders credit him with shaping the cafe’s food experience and describe their relationship as one that goes beyond the usual employer-employee arrangement. Building the venture has come with its share of challenges, from finding kitchen staff to maintaining consistency in the food. Aatmza has even stepped in as a second chef when required.
For visitor Anisha, Delulu offered a memorable first encounter with GTA 6. Having waited 13 years for the much-anticipated game, she arrived in a customised GTA 6 T-shirt and headed straight for the PS5. “Getting to play the most anticipated game of all time gave me my first breakthrough; I will always cherish its cosy and easy-going spirit,” she says.