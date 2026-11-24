At 34, Anas Ali is turning a childhood passion into a business. Growing up, he would visit relatives just to play video games, as his family could not afford a console. After spending 11-12 years as a UI/UX designer, he decided to create the kind of space he had once wished for. His co-founder, Aatmza Raj, 29, a PR professional and communications consultant, brings her interest in fashion, art and design to the venture.

Opened in East Delhi in February this year, Delulu Gaming Cafe aims to reimagine the gaming experience. “You don’t have to be a gamer to belong at Delulu,” say the founders, who envisioned a space where friends could enjoy different experiences under one roof.

The cafe offers PS5 gaming, a racing simulator, VR experiences and a Pandora arcade featuring nearly 5,000 games. There is also a reading corner, an anime and manga wall, and Stranger Things-inspired interiors. Much of the decor is handmade, including a tree crafted from newspaper rolls, plastic bottles, cement and POP. The space also hosts gaming tournaments, stand-up comedy shows and musical evenings. It has also welcomed author Rishabh Pratipaksh for a discussion on his book, Banaras Ka Gunda.