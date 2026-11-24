NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has acknowledged that its reported waste segregation rate of around 50% remains unverified, as the figure is based on self-reporting and is not measured at transfer stations, where actual segregation levels can be assessed.
The civic body has floated a Rs 5.09-crore tender to appoint an agency for an independent assessment across all 12 zones and 250 wards. Within 90 days, it will assess segregation, collection, transportation, processing and disposal.
The tender comes days after the MCD Standing Committee approved graded penalties, ranging from `500 to `1.5 lakh, for violations under the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws 2026.
Earlier, MCD told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it was recording 60% segregation at source in December 2025 and aimed to achieve 85% by February 2026, 90% by August 2026 and 100% by January 2027. The Delhi Economic Survey 2026 put segregation in MCD areas at 59%, with full segregation targeted by January 2027.
With just over a month left for the target, the acknowledgment that the figures are unverified raises questions about the status of segregation and waste management.
Records cover transfer stations and waste-to-energy capacity, but there is no audited, GIS-referenced dataset for all zones. The GPS system does not generate reports, while bulk waste generator registers lack processing details.
The agency will audit 320 fixed compactor transfer stations, secondary collection points and active dhalaos. It will count incoming waste on at least three randomly selected days and weigh it using portable weighing pads. Waste will be classified as wet, dry, sanitary, special-care or mixed, with segregation and purity assessed.
The exercise will include household surveys of at least 1% of households or 150 per ward, whichever is higher, and commercial establishments. Bulk waste generators producing 100 kg or more daily will be checked for waste generation, segregation, on-site processing and disposal.
The audit will assess door-to-door collection, garbage-vulnerable points, routes, infrastructure and private concessionaires, and measure legacy waste at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla dumpsites through drone surveys.
Findings will be used to prepare a city plan and 12 zone-level plans for 100% collection and segregation, with monthly targets. The agency will submit 250 ward scorecards, an audited GIS dataset and a monitoring dashboard.
Atul Goyal, president of United Residents Joint Action, called the segregation claim “totally false” and said actual levels could be assessed by examining composting units’ number and capacity across zones. He warned the audit could become an “eyewash” if conducted by an agency already involved in MCD waste operations. “You need a third-party audit without any bias. It should be a proper audit on the ground,” he said.