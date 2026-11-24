The earth flies as two wrestlers grapple in the mud, lock arms and try to pin each other down. Around them, spectators cheer, offer advice and follow every twist of the bout. It is Sunday at Urdu Park, behind Jama Masjid, where the age-old tradition of kushti comes alive every week at the Ittehadi Dangal.

In a city better known for its bustling bazaars and food lanes, this mud pit is keeping an older sporting tradition alive. Nearly 70 years after the dangal began, it continues to draw wrestlers, enthusiasts and curious onlookers, even as traditional akharas disappear and younger generations gravitate towards other sports.

Mohd Saleem, 64, who organises the Ittehadi Dangal, says it was started to encourage children to stay fit and steer clear of addictions. “Children should be conscious of their health. The idea was to encourage them to stay fit and away from addictions,” he says.