The earth flies as two wrestlers grapple in the mud, lock arms and try to pin each other down. Around them, spectators cheer, offer advice and follow every twist of the bout. It is Sunday at Urdu Park, behind Jama Masjid, where the age-old tradition of kushti comes alive every week at the Ittehadi Dangal.
In a city better known for its bustling bazaars and food lanes, this mud pit is keeping an older sporting tradition alive. Nearly 70 years after the dangal began, it continues to draw wrestlers, enthusiasts and curious onlookers, even as traditional akharas disappear and younger generations gravitate towards other sports.
Mohd Saleem, 64, who organises the Ittehadi Dangal, says it was started to encourage children to stay fit and steer clear of addictions. “Children should be conscious of their health. The idea was to encourage them to stay fit and away from addictions,” he says.
The dangal has also produced accomplished wrestlers, including Satpal Pehlwan, who went on to win several gold medals. But Saleem worries that the sport is losing ground. For Coach Raju Pehlwan, 50, who has been organising wrestling activities here for 25 years, the answer lies in getting children into the akhara early. “First, when children arrive, we make them exercise,” he says. The gatherings usually attract 30 to 40 wrestlers, while larger competitions can bring together more than 200.
The tradition is finding takers among the young, too. 18-year-old Mohd Hussain took to wrestling barely seven or eight months ago, inspired by his wrestler uncle. His mornings begin at 5.30 am, with training that continues until 9 am. Likewise, 12-year-old Ayan, a class 7 student, has similar practices.