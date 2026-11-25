NEW DELHI: From a leaking roof, a crack running along a centuries-old wall, and an encroached gateway to a monument that has disappeared from its listed location, the MCD wants its officials to keep a photographic record of it all.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to put 1,318 of its notified heritage sites under a mandatory annual inspection plan. It comes after the MCD informed the Supreme Court in an affidavit filed in October that it was preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to bring uniformity to the identification, inspection, documentation and monitoring of heritage sites under its jurisdiction.
The submission was made by the civic body after the apex court pulled it up over inaccurate inspection reports on five Grade-I Lodhi-era tombs in south Delhi’s Zamrudpur village, where monuments were found encroached upon, neglected and used as dumping grounds and a cattle shed.
The court had also expressed serious displeasure over the discrepancy between the MCD’s earlier assessment and the actual condition of the structures, warning that officials could face action if inspection reports submitted by agencies were found to be incorrect.
Under the plan, the civic body said it has made it mandatory for officials to take at least three dated, labelled and location-referenced photographs of every heritage property during inspections, install identification plaques at notified heritage buildings and record property-wise information documenting their condition, ownership, encroachments and repair history. The list also includes 87 Grade-I heritage sites, classified as being of the highest historical importance.
An official said, “The idea is to ensure that a monument does not remain invisible until a complaint, encroachment or court intervention brings it to notice. Each maintenance and building division will have to inspect at least two notified properties every month, ensuring that every site is covered at least once in a calendar year.”
Blue-plaque scheme push
As per the proposed framework, a fresh push has been given to MCD’s blue-plaque initiative, modelled on London’s iconic heritage markers. These are not ordinary signboards: the oval plaques have a white border, golden lettering against a blue background and carry the corporation’s logo, the name of the heritage site and its year of origin.