NEW DELHI: From a leaking roof, a crack running along a centuries-old wall, and an encroached gateway to a monument that has disappeared from its listed location, the MCD wants its officials to keep a photographic record of it all.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has decided to put 1,318 of its notified heritage sites under a mandatory annual inspection plan. It comes after the MCD informed the Supreme Court in an affidavit filed in October that it was preparing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to bring uniformity to the identification, inspection, documentation and monitoring of heritage sites under its jurisdiction.

The submission was made by the civic body after the apex court pulled it up over inaccurate inspection reports on five Grade-I Lodhi-era tombs in south Delhi’s Zamrudpur village, where monuments were found encroached upon, neglected and used as dumping grounds and a cattle shed.

The court had also expressed serious displeasure over the discrepancy between the MCD’s earlier assessment and the actual condition of the structures, warning that officials could face action if inspection reports submitted by agencies were found to be incorrect.