When 26-year-old Akanksha Tagotra hosted the first gathering of Akanksha Tagotra’s Movement House (ATMH) in Greater Noida on May 3, 2026, she hoped her idea of a fitness community would find takers. Of the 67 people who registered, one attendee surprised her: 99-year-old Jai Devi. “I may be 99, but I still have so much left to experience. At ATMH, I got to do just that,” says Jai Devi.
The morning began with a 3-km run, bringing together first-time runners, families and children. But the fun did not end at the finish line. Participants stayed back to dance, socialise and exchange ideas. For Tagotra, Jai Devi’s presence was both heartening and nerve-racking. It was her first event, and she was conscious of the responsibility of hosting someone so senior. The response, however, encouraged her to organise another gathering the following weekend. Fitness was not an overnight career choice. Tagotra began as a child artist, appearing in more than 40 print and commercial advertisements, two television serials and a music album from the age of four. A thyroid diagnosis in Class VI prompted her mother to introduce her to yoga, dance and aerobics. At 15, she discovered Zumba and knew she had found her calling. Her mother gifted her an instructor training programme for her birthday, and by the age of 16, she had become a licensed instructor, making her one of the youngest in the country.
She quit her corporate job and committed herself to fitness full-time, sometimes conducting four to five sessions a day. Today, she is a Fit India ambassador and the only one from Greater Noida. A decade into her journey as an instructor, Tagotra began wondering why Greater Noida lacked a space where fitness could be more than just a workout. ATMH was born out of that thought. The community has since expanded beyond Greater Noida. A gathering at Sun Twilight Mall drew 157 registrations, leading to an invitation to Sirsa for a three-day programme called Fit Sirsa Run. Tagotra estimates that more than 1,500 people attended the marathon on the first day. One of its highlights was ‘DJ on Wheels’, a five-km run featuring a DJ setup mounted on a Toyota Hilux.
For members, however, the biggest draw is the camaraderie. Adit Chakravarty, who joined as a newcomer to running clubs, remembers the ice plunge, coffee rave, and finishing third in a community run. “That’s when I realised a run club could be so much more than just running. It was about experiences, meeting people, and trying things you wouldn’t normally do,” he says.