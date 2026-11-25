When 26-year-old Akanksha Tagotra hosted the first gathering of Akanksha Tagotra’s Movement House (ATMH) in Greater Noida on May 3, 2026, she hoped her idea of a fitness community would find takers. Of the 67 people who registered, one attendee surprised her: 99-year-old Jai Devi. “I may be 99, but I still have so much left to experience. At ATMH, I got to do just that,” says Jai Devi.

The morning began with a 3-km run, bringing together first-time runners, families and children. But the fun did not end at the finish line. Participants stayed back to dance, socialise and exchange ideas. For Tagotra, Jai Devi’s presence was both heartening and nerve-racking. It was her first event, and she was conscious of the responsibility of hosting someone so senior. The response, however, encouraged her to organise another gathering the following weekend. Fitness was not an overnight career choice. Tagotra began as a child artist, appearing in more than 40 print and commercial advertisements, two television serials and a music album from the age of four. A thyroid diagnosis in Class VI prompted her mother to introduce her to yoga, dance and aerobics. At 15, she discovered Zumba and knew she had found her calling. Her mother gifted her an instructor training programme for her birthday, and by the age of 16, she had become a licensed instructor, making her one of the youngest in the country.