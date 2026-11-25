A moustachioed Madhubala, Sridevi channeling Charlie Chaplin, Shammi Kapoor in a woman’s guise and Govinda slipping into female attire. Hindi cinema has had its share of gender-bending disguises, often laced with comedy, intrigue and mistaken identities. Actor and writer Sohaila Kapur, along with actor Aviekal Kakkar, will revisit some of these memorable transformations and the stories behind them in Yeh Kaisi Hawa Chali!, a multimedia production by theatre group Katyayani, at India Habitat Centre on November 28.
The idea came to Kapur while she was exploring themes for one of Katyayani’s Bollywood-inspired programmes. Revisiting a cinematic tradition she had noticed since childhood, she discovered that it was not just male actors who dressed as women; several leading actresses had also stepped into male roles.
Kapur traces the trend to Leela Chitnis, who played a man in Gentleman Daku (1937), and Geeta Bali, who appeared as Gullu, the younger brother of Mala Sinha’s character, in Rangeen Raatein (1956). Bali, keen to accompany Shammi Kapoor, her romantic partner, on the film’s Uttarakhand shoot, approached director Kidar Sharma for a role. With the heroine’s part already taken, he created a male character for her, complete with a moustache.
The evening will also revisit Saira Banu as a sadhu in Junglee and a Victoria driver in Victoria No. 203; Madhubala as a moustachioed soldier in Raj Hath; and Biswajit’s memorable turn as a courtesan in Kismat (1968), opposite Babita Kapoor, who was dressed as a Pathan. “People actually threw coins at the screen when Biswajit appeared. They loved him in drag so much because he made a cute woman,” Kapur recalls.
The line-up spans Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Kamal Haasan and Ayushmann Khurrana, alongside Leela Chitnis, Geeta Bali, Vyjayanthimala, Sridevi and Vidya Balan, among others. While such disguises often served as comic devices or a means of escaping tricky situations, Kapur believes they also required actors to inhabit their roles. “You cannot get into a disguise as an actor, you cannot get into a costume and not feel the role. Then you’re not an actor.”
She believes screen representations of gender have become more fluid, with OTT platforms allowing greater experimentation with gender identity.