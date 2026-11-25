A moustachioed Madhubala, Sridevi channeling Charlie Chaplin, Shammi Kapoor in a woman’s guise and Govinda slipping into female attire. Hindi cinema has had its share of gender-bending disguises, often laced with comedy, intrigue and mistaken identities. Actor and writer Sohaila Kapur, along with actor Aviekal Kakkar, will revisit some of these memorable transformations and the stories behind them in Yeh Kaisi Hawa Chali!, a multimedia production by theatre group Katyayani, at India Habitat Centre on November 28.

The idea came to Kapur while she was exploring themes for one of Katyayani’s Bollywood-inspired programmes. Revisiting a cinematic tradition she had noticed since childhood, she discovered that it was not just male actors who dressed as women; several leading actresses had also stepped into male roles.