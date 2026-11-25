NEW DELHI: A court in Delhi on Wednesday remanded one accused to two days' police custody and the women arrested in an alleged gang rape at a cafe in the Preet Vihar area to 14 days' judicial custody.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rinku Jain of the Karkardooma court passed the order on an application moved by the investigating officer. The arrested man will be produced before the court after completing two days of police custody.

Police are looking for three other suspects allegedly involved in the case.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang rape and sought an action-taken report from the police within three days.

DCW chairperson Lata Gupta wrote to DCP (East Delhi) Rajiv Kumar, seeking details of the action taken in the case.

The commission stated that prompt action in cases of crimes against women and ensuring justice for survivors remain among its priorities.

The woman, who worked along with the six accused at a cafe in a mall in Karkardooma, alleged that the incident took place when she and her colleagues gathered at the Preet Vihar cafe for a party on Monday night.

The cafe shut for the day around 11.30 pm. However, one of the group members allegedly had the keys to the premises, which they reopened to continue the party, sources said.