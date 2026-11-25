NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the death of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted after coming in contact with an open electrical panel while playing in Vikaspuri last week. It issued notices to the Delhi Police and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) within four weeks.

“The incident raises serious concerns over the safety of children and alleged negligence in maintaining electrical installations accessible to the public. The boy, Ashish, was playing hide-and-seek with his friends near a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) shopping complex in Indira Camp No. 4 when he entered an open electrical panel and suffered a fatal electric shock,” read the commission’s statement.

The Commission also noted that electrical panels in the vicinity, including the one where the incident occurred, allegedly remained open even two days after the incident, posing a continuing threat to children and other residents.

In its order, the child rights body directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, West District, the Station House Officer of Vikaspuri police station and the concerned authorities of BRPL to submit their respective action reports within four weeks of receiving the notice. A case has reportedly been registered at Vikaspuri police station under Sections 289 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).