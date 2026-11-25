NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the ED to file its response by December 16 to a plea by Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid, challenging the framing of charges against him in a money laundering case related to alleged terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

Justice Sachin Datta passed the order after the prosecutor said he needed one week to consult the special public prosecutor in the case.

Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid has challenged a September 9 order by which the trial court had ordered framing of charges against the people.

On October 24, the special court had formally framed charges against Rashid Sheikh, jailed separatist leader Yasin Malik and five others and put them on trial under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after finding sufficient material on record to raise a strong suspicion of their involvement in the offence.

According to the ED, the proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 8.94 crore were generated and received, routed, transferred, concealed, possessed, acquired and used by the accused through various channels.