NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has set aside findings by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) concerning its former Director General R K Pachauri finding him guilty of sexual harassment.

Justice Amit Mahajan remitted the complaint to the competent Local Complaints Committee for fresh consideration, directing it to independently examine the complaint and the material on record.

The judge said the effect of Pachauri’s death on the maintainability and feasibility of further proceedings would also require consideration by the competent forum. “The (ICC) report dated May 19, 2015, as well as the judgment dated July 3, 2023, passed by the Industrial Tribunal affirming the same, cannot be sustained and are set aside,” the court said in an order passed on November 17.

The case relates to a 2015 complaint by a former TERI employee, then 29, accusing Pachauri of sexual harassment. The ICC, set up under POSH Act, had found him guilty in May 2015.

He denied the allegations and challenged the findings before the Industrial Tribunal, which upheld the ICC’s order. Pachauri died in February 2020. His legal representatives subsequently approached the HC, challenging both the ICC report and the Industrial Tribunal’s order.