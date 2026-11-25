NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning a dedicated detention facility for female foreign nationals in Narela, along with a centre to accommodate families and a proposed open jail.

The facility is part of an expansion of the existing detention infrastructure at Lampur, near the Delhi-Haryana border, to address the shortage of accommodation for women awaiting deportation or other immigration-related proceedings.

The Lampur detention centre has five blocks. Two will accommodate male detainees and one female detainees. The fourth block is proposed to be used as an open jail for female prisoners, while the remaining one will serve as an administrative block, a senior Home Department officer said.

Currently, female foreign nationals are kept in temporary facilities, including community centres and shelter homes. Nirmal Chhaya has a capacity of around 30 inmates, while the number of women requiring accommodation sometimes rises to 70-80.

Spread across 18.5 acres in the Sewa Sadan complex, Lampur primarily houses male foreign nationals. More than 280 are currently lodged there, including undocumented migrants, asylum seekers and refugees awaiting deportation.

The government has also sought 27 acres from the DDA in Narela for another prison.