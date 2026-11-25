NEW DELHI: In a move to strengthen firefighting capabilities and ensure faster response to emergencies, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) is planning to induct upgraded pickup trucks to expand its fleet of Quick Reaction Vehicles (QRVs).

The proposed vehicles are expected to help firefighters reach emergency spots faster, particularly in congested neighbourhoods and narrow lanes where larger fire tenders may find it difficult to manoeuvre.

According to DFS officials, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched 26 QRVs in September. The department currently has 50 Maruti Suzuki XL6-based QRVs equipped with 100-litre water tanks and 25 litres of foam. It also has over 30 pickup trucks deployed for various purposes, including utility-related work. The proposed fleet of 50 vehicles will be an upgraded version of the existing pickup trucks, officials said.

The aim is to ensure that the first few minutes of a fire emergency are not lost while waiting for larger firefighting vehicles to reach the spot. Equipped to initiate preliminary firefighting operations, the Quick Reaction Vehicles can help contain fires at an early stage and prevent them from spreading into major incidents.

A quicker first response can make a crucial difference in congested residential and market areas. Containing a fire in its initial stages can reduce the risk of it spreading to adjoining houses, shops and buildings, thereby minimising potential loss of life and property. Work is currently underway in phases on eight new fire stations, a vehicle workshop and training facilities.