NEW DELHI: Imagine testing a material at temperatures hotter than molten lava to determine whether it can survive the extreme heat generated inside aircraft engines, missiles or advanced energy systems. IIT Delhi is now working towards making this possible with a new research facility that will test materials at temperatures of up to and beyond 2,500 degrees Celsius.

The institute will set up an Extreme Temperature and Environmental Evaluation of Materials facility at its Sonipat campus with support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

The facility will serve as a national testing centre where researchers, scientists and industries can examine how advanced materials behave under extreme temperatures and environmental conditions.

The initiative is expected to strengthen India’s ability to develop its own high-performance materials for sectors such as aerospace, defence, energy and manufacturing, reducing dependence on testing infrastructure abroad.

For instance, materials used in aircraft engines, rockets and defence equipment must withstand extremely high temperatures without losing their strength or breaking down. The new facility will allow researchers to test such materials under controlled conditions before they are used in critical technologies.