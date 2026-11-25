NEW DELHI: Imagine testing a material at temperatures hotter than molten lava to determine whether it can survive the extreme heat generated inside aircraft engines, missiles or advanced energy systems. IIT Delhi is now working towards making this possible with a new research facility that will test materials at temperatures of up to and beyond 2,500 degrees Celsius.
The institute will set up an Extreme Temperature and Environmental Evaluation of Materials facility at its Sonipat campus with support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation.
The facility will serve as a national testing centre where researchers, scientists and industries can examine how advanced materials behave under extreme temperatures and environmental conditions.
The initiative is expected to strengthen India’s ability to develop its own high-performance materials for sectors such as aerospace, defence, energy and manufacturing, reducing dependence on testing infrastructure abroad.
For instance, materials used in aircraft engines, rockets and defence equipment must withstand extremely high temperatures without losing their strength or breaking down. The new facility will allow researchers to test such materials under controlled conditions before they are used in critical technologies.
Led by Professor Jayant Jain from IIT Delhi’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering, the project will involve eight other faculty members from the department. Jain said the facility would be the first comprehensive material-testing centre of its kind in the country to be accessible nationally.
The DRDO-backed project took a step forward with Dr Anupam Sharma, Director General (Technology Management), DRDO, handing over the sanction letter to IIT Delhi at a ceremony attended by defence officials, researchers, faculty members and industry representatives.
Sharma highlighted the importance of developing indigenous testing infrastructure and called for closer collaboration between academic institutions, industries and national laboratories to address critical technology gaps.
The facility will house specialised equipment, including high-temperature testing machines, X-ray diffraction and scanning electron microscopy systems, along with facilities to study friction, wear and erosion of materials under extreme conditions. It will also use computational tools to help scientists design and study advanced materials.
A national workshop on ‘Materials Testing for Extreme Temperatures and Environments’ was also organised alongside the ceremony, bringing together experts from DRDO, academia and industry to discuss the proposed infrastructure.