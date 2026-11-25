NEW DELHI: An IndiGo aircraft that was grounded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for 62 days after making a hard landing has resumed operations following repairs and clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Airbus A321-251 NX, registered as VT-NOC, took to the skies on Wednesday after both its main landing gears were replaced and the aircraft underwent servicing and mandatory checks. A flight-tracking platform showed that it departed for Nagpur at 4.55 am.

The aircraft had been grounded after a flight from Thiruvananthapuram made a hard landing on arrival at Delhi airport, damaging its landing gears. It remained at the airport hangar for repairs and regulatory checks.

A source said, “Since its last flight, which resulted in a hard landing, it has remained stuck at Delhi airport for repairs. Both the main landing gears of the plane have been replaced. The aircraft has been fully serviced now and received clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to restart operations.”

Another source said the prolonged grounding could have resulted in heavy losses for the airline, as each of its aircraft typically carries out five landings and take-offs in a 24-hour period. The airline would also have to pay daily parking charges if the hangar was not owned by it, the source added.

“It is quite shocking to see the plane idling for so long in this manner. It is a brand-new aircraft. IndiGo must have suffered heavy losses as each of its planes carries out five landings and take-offs per day (24-hour period),” the source said.

In a statement, IndiGo confirmed that the aircraft had been temporarily grounded for operational reasons and was undergoing necessary maintenance. It said the aircraft had returned to operations after the requisite checks and clearances.

The aircraft is a brand-new Airbus A321-251 NX. It was delivered to IGIA from Toulouse, France, via Jeddah in early May. It reached IGIA on September 24.

A hard landing occurs when an aircraft touches down with excessive force. It can damage the aircraft and potentially injure passengers. Bad weather, an unstable approach and mechanical issues are among the possible causes.