NEW DELHI: Saurabh Chandrakar, said to be the kingpin of the Mahadev online betting app scam, allegedly paid Delhi-based lawyer Himanshu Shekhar Rs 15 crore to “manage” government officials and members of the judicial system, including judges and advocates, the Enforcement Directorate said on Tuesday following the lawyer’s arrest.

Shekhar was detained by immigration officials at Mumbai airport on November 20 while he was scheduled to board a flight to Dubai.

He was handed over to the customs department, which informed the ED about a lookout notice issued against him. The ED produced him before a Mumbai court, which initially denied the agency’s request for transit remand.

The ED approached the Bombay HC, and Shekhar was then brought to Delhi and produced before a city court late Monday night. He was to ED custody till November 28. Shekhar’s name emerged during the custodial interrogation of Chandrakar.