NEW DELHI: The government is planning a mobile app to help EWS patients check vacant beds, including ICU beds, at identified private hospitals, as over 3,000 EWS patients were treated free of cost daily between April 2025 and October 2026.

The proposed Android and iOS application is expected to allow people to check the availability of vacant and occupied beds, as well as ICU beds, before visiting a hospital, saving time and travel expenses.

According to an official, an online portal displaying live bed availability at identified private hospitals is already operational. It provides details of the hospitals, the total number of EWS beds, vacant beds, and the names and contact details of government liaison officers posted there.

Hospitals and liaison officers update the portal three times a day, at 9 am, 2 pm and 6 pm. An analysis of official data showed that 18.7 lakh EWS patients received free treatment between April 2025 and October 2026. Of these, 17.7 lakh were outpatients and 94,300 were inpatients.

This translates into an average of around 3,235 patients treated free of cost every day during the period. In 2024-25, a total of 7.6 lakh patients received free treatment under the EWS category, including 7.2 lakh outpatients and 41,900 inpatients.