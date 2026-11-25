For many women and girls in Delhi, the journey to a metro station or bus stop is a source of fear, with nearly nine in 10 feeling unsafe making their way to the nearest public transport stop, a study by a gender equality organisation has found.

The study, conducted by the Centre for Equity and Inclusion (CEQUIN), found that 87.5 per cent of those surveyed felt unsafe walking to the nearest metro station or bus stop, while 88.9 per cent felt unsafe in their nearest public park after dark. More than three-fourths reported poorly lit footpaths, and 60 per cent said the footpaths were broken or missing.

The study was released on Wednesday at CEQUIN's annual event, 'Hain Haq Hamara Hissedari', held at Vasant Udyaan in Vasant Vihar, marking the start of the '16 Days of Activism' against gender-based violence.

According to a statement by CEQUIN, the findings, based on responses from 1,588 women, girls and LGBTQ+ people, point to a safety concern that extends beyond the threat of sexual violence -- to the conditions in which people navigate the city every day.

For nearly 80 per cent of those surveyed, men's behaviour -- including staring, passing comments and following them -- made everyday journeys unsafe.

The study also found that 80.5 per cent could not identify the civic authority responsible for addressing their concerns, while 52.3 per cent did not know where to complain about problems related to footpaths and public parks.

The lack of awareness was particularly pronounced among senior citizens, with 80.6 per cent of respondents aged 60 and above saying they did not know where to complain. Even among those living in planned colonies, DDA flats and housing societies, 62.9 per cent did not know where to report civic problems.

Among respondents who knew where to complain, only 29 per cent were aware of the MCD's 311 grievance-redressal platform, highlighting the gap in awareness of municipal complaint mechanisms.

The study, titled 'Everyday Journeys: Women's and Girls' Access to Footpaths and Public Parks in Delhi', examines how infrastructure, social behaviour and institutional failures shape women's access to public spaces.

CEQUIN, which works on gender-based violence and women's rights, has submitted its recommendations to the Supreme Court, the statement read.