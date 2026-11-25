NEW DELHI: As the city government approaches completion of two years in office, a basic question of school infrastructure remains unanswered: when will children studying under ‘tin sheds’ get proper classrooms?
Despite repeated complaints, judicial interventions and the issue being flagged before multiple authorities, thousands of children remain deprived of the basic classroom facilities.
From Ashok Nagar and Baprola to Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya at Bulbuli Khana, near Turkman Gate, and Zeenat Mahal School at Hamdard Chowk, Kamla Market, students continue to attend classes in structures with rusted tin roofs, inadequate walls and little protection from extreme weather.
The list also includes Qaumi Senior Secondary School in Sadar Bazar, Government Senior Secondary Boys School in Kewal Park, Azadpur, and Government Boys’ Secondary School, Dev Nagar, 22-B Block, Karol Bagh.
The condition of Qaumi Senior Secondary School is particularly telling. One of the oldest schools in the area, its four-storey building was demolished during the Emergency in 1976. The CBSE-affiliated institution was subsequently shifted to a DDA colony but was never provided land or a permanent building.
Nearly five decades later, it continues to operate from 13 makeshift classrooms, arranged in an L-shape on a corner of the Eidgah premises. With tin-sheet roofs and walls, each classroom has little more than a ceiling fan, a blackboard placed on a stand and rusted iron benches. One of the teachers said that it is unfortunate that even the principal’s office and teachers’ room have also been squeezed into the same makeshift arrangement.
Rahim Uddin, an RWA member from Old Delhi, said it was shameful that successive authorities had failed to address something as fundamental as school education. Despite the school being repeatedly highlighted, he said, its condition had barely changed.
In Karol Bagh’s Dev Nagar, Government Boys’ Secondary School continues to run entirely from tin-shed classrooms on MCD land, where construction is prohibited is another example of sheer neglect.
The issue resurfaced before the high court last week, with concerns raised over nearly 1,000 children studying under tin sheds at the Ashok Nagar government school.