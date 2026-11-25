NEW DELHI: As the city government approaches completion of two years in office, a basic question of school infrastructure remains unanswered: when will children studying under ‘tin sheds’ get proper classrooms?

Despite repeated complaints, judicial interventions and the issue being flagged before multiple authorities, thousands of children remain deprived of the basic classroom facilities.

From Ashok Nagar and Baprola to Government Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya at Bulbuli Khana, near Turkman Gate, and Zeenat Mahal School at Hamdard Chowk, Kamla Market, students continue to attend classes in structures with rusted tin roofs, inadequate walls and little protection from extreme weather.

The list also includes Qaumi Senior Secondary School in Sadar Bazar, Government Senior Secondary Boys School in Kewal Park, Azadpur, and Government Boys’ Secondary School, Dev Nagar, 22-B Block, Karol Bagh.

The condition of Qaumi Senior Secondary School is particularly telling. One of the oldest schools in the area, its four-storey building was demolished during the Emergency in 1976. The CBSE-affiliated institution was subsequently shifted to a DDA colony but was never provided land or a permanent building.