NEW DELHI: The expansive open courtyards of North and South Blocks, long-overlooked and inconspicuous features of the imposing British-era buildings, are set to take centre stage.

With large artefacts and interpretive spaces planned across these open areas, the courtyards will become integral to the visitor experience coming to Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM).

As part of the repurposing of the two iconic buildings into the museum, these open courts will be covered with glass ceilings, with some being transformed into experiential anchor spaces.

The museum's thematic narratives will begin in these courtyards, anchored by large artefacts, before extending into corridors and adjoining rooms, creating a seamless flow through the galleries.

Both, North and South Block, have seven courtyards each, besides around 950 rooms.

“Courtyards, covered with glass roofs, will become exhibition areas. We are retaining the rooms in their original architectural form… With a covered courtyard, we will have a huge space in the center; with a central gallery, and then galleries around it then people going inside and coming out in fluid movement....So the main gallery will be in the courtyard first, where we will have the best pieces and the large pieces (artefacts) displayed. And through corridors, people will go to the rooms and adjoining small rooms that can become an immersive experience,” said secretary, ministry of culture Vivek Aggarwal.

Glass ceiling will be supported by a self-supporting frame without transferring loads to the existing building.

A structural strength assessment of the buildings to identify vulnerable areas and damage has already been carried out. Restoration, conservation and other mandatory repair in the eastern portion of North Block, where the first gallery titled “adornments” will come up, is already underway to replace damaged sandstones and to arrest seepage on the top floor. Thick layers of concrete on roofs, which were putting pressure on the structure and partitions introduced over the years to create more office space have also been taken out.