NEW DELHI: The government has announced plans to establish a development centre in Shalimar Bagh, where young people will receive training in modern technologies and skills aligned with industry requirements.

Specially designed for Class 12 pass-outs, the centre will offer employment-orientated technical courses along the lines of ITI programmes. Women will have access to short-term courses in baking, beauty, fashion, tailoring and other practical skills. Officials said the objective is to ensure that training goes beyond certificates and becomes a means of securing employment and achieving economic independence.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that providing better employment opportunities to Delhi’s youth and empowering women economically are among her government’s key priorities.