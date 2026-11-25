NEW DELHI: Nabeel, who allegedly attacked nine policemen in central Delhi on Monday, used to abuse and beat his mother and sister to extort money for his daily expenses, police said. The investigation has also revealed that his wife, whom he married in August this year, did not move into his house, allegedly due to his aggressive behaviour. The preliminary probe suggests that Nabeel consumes drugs, though police are verifying the claims.

He attacked five policemen inside Jama Masjid police station and four others in Chitli Qabar, where he was shot before being apprehended.

On Monday afternoon, his mother and sister approached the police station and complained about his behaviour. Sub-inspector Ajay subsequently called Nabeel and asked him to come to the station. He initially refused but became furious upon learning that his mother and sister were there.

Around 2.30 pm, he forcibly pushed open the station door and entered, shouting, “Who called me?” He then attacked sub-inspector Arvind, who was sitting nearby, with a small knife. He also assaulted other policemen who tried to overpower him. After moving towards the lock-up area and returning, he escaped despite police personnel trying to stop him with batons. Outside, he allegedly robbed a passerby of a scooter and fled.

Police traced him to Chitli Qabar around 4.30 pm. He allegedly attacked the team, injuring two personnel, following which police opened fire. The injured policemen are stable. Nabeel remains hospitalised and is yet to be interrogated.