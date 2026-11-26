NEW DELHI: In order to expand healthcare infrastructure and improve access to medical treatment in the capital, the government is set to make operational two major hospitals in Siraspur and Hastsal by next year. Together, the two hospitals will provide 1,815 beds. Also, 40 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are expected to open next month.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday reviewed various projects of the health department and directed officials to ensure that all projects related to hospitals and healthcare facilities are completed within the stipulated timelines.

“The government is strengthening primary healthcare services so that people do not have to travel long distances for treatment of common illnesses,” she said. The CM directed officials to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays at any level in healthcare projects and that all public welfare works are carried out with full responsibility, promptness and sensitivity.

The 1,164-bed Siraspur hospital is ready, with medical equipment procurement underway and targeted for completion by January-end.

The 651-bed Hastal hospital is also nearing completion, with both facilities expected to become operational next year, easing the burden on existing hospitals and improving healthcare access in surrounding areas.