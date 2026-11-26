NEW DELHI: In order to expand healthcare infrastructure and improve access to medical treatment in the capital, the government is set to make operational two major hospitals in Siraspur and Hastsal by next year. Together, the two hospitals will provide 1,815 beds. Also, 40 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are expected to open next month.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday reviewed various projects of the health department and directed officials to ensure that all projects related to hospitals and healthcare facilities are completed within the stipulated timelines.
“The government is strengthening primary healthcare services so that people do not have to travel long distances for treatment of common illnesses,” she said. The CM directed officials to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays at any level in healthcare projects and that all public welfare works are carried out with full responsibility, promptness and sensitivity.
The 1,164-bed Siraspur hospital is ready, with medical equipment procurement underway and targeted for completion by January-end.
The 651-bed Hastal hospital is also nearing completion, with both facilities expected to become operational next year, easing the burden on existing hospitals and improving healthcare access in surrounding areas.
Of the 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs being developed, 415 are already operational. Plans are afoot to open 40 more next month and introduce two-shift services at high-footfall centres. A 691-bed hospital is being developed in Madipur and Jwalapuri, with completion targeted for 2028. The Madipur project costs `466.50 crore, while Jwalapuri is estimated at `484.04 crore.
Maternal and child healthcare facilities are being expanded at the existing hospitals. A 463-bed maternal and child healthcare block is being developed at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini. Its OPD block is ready for inauguration. A 270-bed maternal and child healthcare block at Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and a 460-bed block at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Khichripur are also nearing completion.
Work is also underway on the integrated redevelopment of Lok Nayak Hospital and Maulana Azad Medical College, with a 30-month timeline covering planning and construction. The government is also exploring a common institutional framework for GTB Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi State Cancer Institute and IHBAS to strengthen specialised healthcare services in the Trans-Yamuna region.
Seat expansion in medical colleges in the pipeline
The government also plans to establish medical colleges at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, each with 150 MBBS seats. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College is set to rise its intake from 125 to 200 seats, while Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences will raise its intake from 50 to 70.