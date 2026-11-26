NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu addressed the International Conclave commemorating the 450th Anniversary of the Founding of Amritsar at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar on Wednesday.

The L-G said Amritsar, founded in 1577 by Sri Guru Ram Das Ji, is a timeless symbol of faith, sewa, resilience and living heritage, centred around the sacred Amrit Sarovar and Sri Harmandir Sahib. The year 2027, he said, will mark 450 years since its founding, offering an opportunity to reflect on the city’s historical journey and its enduring contribution to Punjab and India.

Over four and a half centuries, Amritsar has evolved into a centre of spirituality, learning, commerce and cultural exchange. Its history encompasses the development of Sri Harmandir Sahib, the Gurdwara Reform Movement and the upheaval of Partition in 1947.

Recalling the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919, the L-G said it remains a painful reminder of colonial repression and the sacrifices made in the pursuit of freedom. Partition in 1947, he said, displaced families and disrupted longstanding social and economic connections, with Amritsar, close to the new international border, experiencing these changes directly.

He said the institution of langar and the tradition of sewa embody enduring values of service and mutual respect, which remain relevant in building a society founded on dignity, inclusion and coexistence.