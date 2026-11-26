A football match among friends in Delhi is rarely just about football. There are players to round up, turfs to book, teams to divide and someone to volunteer as scorekeeper. The game lasts a couple of hours, the result is announced and, by the following weekend, the entire exercise begins again. Individual performances and match statistics are usually lost in the process.

Hardik Jain, co-founder of Ofside, wants to change that. The platform brings match organisation, live scoring, player statistics and tournament management together, giving amateur players a sporting record beyond their weekend games.

“The idea behind Ofside was to create a complete sporting ecosystem for everyone, from someone who plays casually on weekends to someone who takes their sport seriously,” says Jain.

The opportunity is significant. The Delhi Development Authority's sports complexes have over 55,000 members and attract approximately 3.13 lakh users every month. Meanwhile, football, badminton and pickleball are drawing growing numbers of recreational players across Delhi-NCR. Yet, while participation is growing, the systems that support it remain largely informal.

Ofside has partnered with the Super 7 League, recognised by Delhi University, as its Official Scoring Partner and The Final Whistle Football Tournament in Noida as its Official Scoring and Analysis Partner. More than six other tournament partnerships are in the pipeline, says Jain.