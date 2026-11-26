A football match among friends in Delhi is rarely just about football. There are players to round up, turfs to book, teams to divide and someone to volunteer as scorekeeper. The game lasts a couple of hours, the result is announced and, by the following weekend, the entire exercise begins again. Individual performances and match statistics are usually lost in the process.
Hardik Jain, co-founder of Ofside, wants to change that. The platform brings match organisation, live scoring, player statistics and tournament management together, giving amateur players a sporting record beyond their weekend games.
“The idea behind Ofside was to create a complete sporting ecosystem for everyone, from someone who plays casually on weekends to someone who takes their sport seriously,” says Jain.
The opportunity is significant. The Delhi Development Authority's sports complexes have over 55,000 members and attract approximately 3.13 lakh users every month. Meanwhile, football, badminton and pickleball are drawing growing numbers of recreational players across Delhi-NCR. Yet, while participation is growing, the systems that support it remain largely informal.
Ofside has partnered with the Super 7 League, recognised by Delhi University, as its Official Scoring Partner and The Final Whistle Football Tournament in Noida as its Official Scoring and Analysis Partner. More than six other tournament partnerships are in the pipeline, says Jain.
Football and badminton currently see the highest engagement on the platform, with pickleball gaining ground. Within four to five months of launch, Ofside recorded over 3,500 downloads and more than 800 active users. Interestingly, player additions have been around five times the number of actual tournament participants, indicating that its reach extends beyond those directly involved in competitions.
Players can track goals, assists and match histories, while teams can build records of their performances. An authentication process helps verify player identities before matches, ensuring that statistics and results are accurately attributed. An AI-based performance analysis feature is also under development, promising deeper insights into individual strengths and weaknesses. Its subscription offering, Ofside Pro, provides access to advanced features while keeping the basic experience accessible.
Getting players to abandon familiar routines may, however, be the bigger challenge. WhatsApp groups remain the default organising tool for most amateur games, and not everyone feels the need to revisit a match once it is over.
“A lot of people are so used to organising games through WhatsApp groups, maintaining scores manually or simply moving on once a match is over that they haven't really considered doing things differently,” Jain says.
His larger ambition is to give amateur players a sporting identity beyond their immediate circle of friends. Consistent performance records, he believes, could eventually help talented individuals gain recognition and access to bigger sporting opportunities.
For now, the task is to get recreational players to embrace a simple idea: a game need not end when the final whistle blows. The next time friends assemble for a weekend match, there could be more to take home than bragging rights.