NEW DELHI: A city court on Wednesday remanded one accused to two days’ police custody and the women arrested to 14 days’ judicial custody in an alleged gang rape committed by colleagues in a cafe in the Preet Vihar area.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rinku Jain at Karkardooma court passed the order on an application moved by the investigating officer. The arrested man will be produced before the court after 2 days of police custody. Police are looking for three other suspects who are allegedly involved in the case.

The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang rape and sought an action-taken report from the police within three days. DCW chairperson Lata Gupta wrote to DCP (East Delhi) Rajiv Kumar, seeking details of the action taken in the case.

The commission stated that prompt action in cases of crimes against women and ensuring justice for the survivors remain among its priorities.

A group of eight people allegedly used a set of keys to unlock and party inside a Delhi cafe hours after its official closing time before allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old woman from the group, police said.