NEW DELHI: A city court on Wednesday remanded one accused to two days’ police custody and the women arrested to 14 days’ judicial custody in an alleged gang rape committed by colleagues in a cafe in the Preet Vihar area.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Rinku Jain at Karkardooma court passed the order on an application moved by the investigating officer. The arrested man will be produced before the court after 2 days of police custody. Police are looking for three other suspects who are allegedly involved in the case.
The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang rape and sought an action-taken report from the police within three days. DCW chairperson Lata Gupta wrote to DCP (East Delhi) Rajiv Kumar, seeking details of the action taken in the case.
The commission stated that prompt action in cases of crimes against women and ensuring justice for the survivors remain among its priorities.
A group of eight people allegedly used a set of keys to unlock and party inside a Delhi cafe hours after its official closing time before allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old woman from the group, police said.
According to Delhi Police, the group visited the cafe in the Preet Vihar area while the venue was shut down; however, they had access to the keys and opened the cafe to party inside. “Eight people had gone to a cafe in Preet Vihar last night, and the cafe closed at 11.30 pm. But one of them had keys to the cafe, so they opened it and partied,” Delhi Police stated.
The group allegedly consumed alcohol inside the cafe for several hours before leaving in the early hours of the morning. The alleged sexual assault occurred shortly after they exited the building, cops said.
Officials added, “They c left the cafe around 3.30 am. After they left the cafe, they allegedly raped the girl. A case of gang rape registered. Three accused arrested; the search for the other accused is underway.”