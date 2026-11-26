NEW DELHI: After three failed attempts to attract adequate competition in the bidding process for anti-rabies vaccines, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved the procurement of anti-rabies vaccines through a single bidder, with the civic body citing dwindling stocks and the need to avoid further delays in supplies.

Last week, the corporation’s Standing Committee approved a two-year rate contract with Indian Immunologicals Limited for the procurement of 1.2 lakh anti-rabies vaccine vials at `231 per vial, inclusive of GST, at an estimated cost of `2.77 crore.

According to official documents from MCD that detail the proposal and were accessed by this newspaper, the tender process for this project saw limited participation. The first tender attracted a single bidder, Bio-Med Pvt Ltd, while the financial bid was not opened and the process was cancelled. In the case of the second tender, only one bid was received, and that was from Indian Immunologicals Limited, which initially quoted ` 235 per vial. Following negotiations, the rate was reduced to `231.

After that, a third tender was also floated but received no bids, following which the civic body decided to proceed with the single-bid procurement rather than initiate another round of tendering, which could further delay supplies.