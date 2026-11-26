NEW DELHI: After three failed attempts to attract adequate competition in the bidding process for anti-rabies vaccines, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved the procurement of anti-rabies vaccines through a single bidder, with the civic body citing dwindling stocks and the need to avoid further delays in supplies.
Last week, the corporation’s Standing Committee approved a two-year rate contract with Indian Immunologicals Limited for the procurement of 1.2 lakh anti-rabies vaccine vials at `231 per vial, inclusive of GST, at an estimated cost of `2.77 crore.
According to official documents from MCD that detail the proposal and were accessed by this newspaper, the tender process for this project saw limited participation. The first tender attracted a single bidder, Bio-Med Pvt Ltd, while the financial bid was not opened and the process was cancelled. In the case of the second tender, only one bid was received, and that was from Indian Immunologicals Limited, which initially quoted ` 235 per vial. Following negotiations, the rate was reduced to `231.
After that, a third tender was also floated but received no bids, following which the civic body decided to proceed with the single-bid procurement rather than initiate another round of tendering, which could further delay supplies.
The need for this procurement was highlighted in the proposal, which recorded that the MCD had 3,508 anti-rabies vaccine vials in stock as of August 24, against a monthly consumption of around 5,000 vials. The stock was assessed to be insufficient to meet even a month’s requirement.
The civic body operates 29 anti-rabies vaccination centres, including 25 at the primary-health level and four in hospitals, where free post-exposure treatment is provided to people bitten by animals.
The corporation has already procured 21,500 vials through a stop-gap arrangement at the negotiated rate of `231 per vial, amounting to `49.66 lakh. However, the project that has recently received approval also seeks ex-post-facto approval for this procurement, while the remaining 98,500 vials are to be procured under the rate contract.
The proposal also stated that the MCD has not had a consolidated rate contract for anti-rabies vaccines since its unification in 2022, with procurement being undertaken through separate bids.