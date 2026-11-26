NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the base weather station, settling at 10 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature stood at 28 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal.

Among other stations, Palam recorded a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 10.1 degrees, the Ridge 11.7 degrees and Ayanagar 10.4 degrees. The maximum temperatures were 24.4 degrees Celsius at Palam, 27.6 degrees at Lodhi Road, 26.8 degrees at the Ridge and 27.2 degrees at Ayanagar.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the 11th consecutive day, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 220. The India Meteorological Department’s Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that the air quality will remain ‘poor’ till November 27 before deteriorating to ‘very poor’ on November 28.

Of the 58 monitoring stations, 30 were in the ‘poor’ category, four in ‘very poor’ and 24 in ‘moderate’. Anand Vihar recorded the worst AQI at 357.

Vehicular emissions emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels on Wednesday, accounting for 22.1 per cent, followed closely by biomass burning, including stubble burning and domestic solid biofuel use, at 21.3 per cent, according to real-time source-apportionment estimates.

Secondary organic aerosols contributed 20.1 per cent, while secondary inorganic pollutants accounted for 15.8 per cent. Within the latter category, nitrates contributed 6.9 per cent, ammonia 5 per cent and sulphates 3.9 per cent.