NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the base weather station, settling at 10 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature stood at 28 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal.
Among other stations, Palam recorded a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 10.1 degrees, the Ridge 11.7 degrees and Ayanagar 10.4 degrees. The maximum temperatures were 24.4 degrees Celsius at Palam, 27.6 degrees at Lodhi Road, 26.8 degrees at the Ridge and 27.2 degrees at Ayanagar.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the 11th consecutive day, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 220. The India Meteorological Department’s Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that the air quality will remain ‘poor’ till November 27 before deteriorating to ‘very poor’ on November 28.
Of the 58 monitoring stations, 30 were in the ‘poor’ category, four in ‘very poor’ and 24 in ‘moderate’. Anand Vihar recorded the worst AQI at 357.
Vehicular emissions emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi’s PM2.5 levels on Wednesday, accounting for 22.1 per cent, followed closely by biomass burning, including stubble burning and domestic solid biofuel use, at 21.3 per cent, according to real-time source-apportionment estimates.
Secondary organic aerosols contributed 20.1 per cent, while secondary inorganic pollutants accounted for 15.8 per cent. Within the latter category, nitrates contributed 6.9 per cent, ammonia 5 per cent and sulphates 3.9 per cent.
Waste burning, including municipal, plastic, rubber-containing and e-waste burning, contributed 7.2 per cent, followed by firecrackers at 4.7 per cent, mixed combustion at 3.8 per cent, industrial emissions at 2.9 per cent and mineral dust and ash at 1.9 per cent.
The India Meteorological Department’s Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category from November 25 to 27 before deteriorating to the ‘very poor’ category on November 28.
The ventilation index is forecast at 4,500 square metres per second on November 25, 4,000 on November 26, 1,000 on November 27 and 1,500 on November 28. The index, along with average wind speeds below 10 kmph, is expected to remain unfavourable for pollutant dispersion.
Indoor air dirtier
Air pollution inside poorly ventilated homes in south Delhi was around 50 per cent higher than outdoors, a study of 24 houses has found. Indoor PM2.5 levels averaged 119.17 micrograms per cubic metre, against 79.34 outdoors. Even well-ventilated homes recorded 38 per cent higher indoor levels.