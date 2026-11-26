NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday upheld framing of corruption and other charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others in a case a case related to alleged IRCTC scam, saying there were “sufficient grounds” to proceed against them.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the pleas of the accused challenging a trial court order framing charges against them.

“This court finds no infirmity in the impugned order dated October 13, 2025 passed by the Special Court. The material on record, considered in its entirety, discloses sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons, i.e. petitioners herein, for the offences for which charges have been framed against each of them.

“The impugned order does not call for any interference by this court in exercise of its revisional jurisdiction. The impugned order dated October 13, 2025 is upheld. Accordingly, all petitions, along with all pending applications, are dismissed,” the judge said.

The judge said that the accused were entitled to contend during the course of trial that the transactions discussed in the case were bona fide, independent and wholly unconnected, and to establish the same by leading evidence.

“But at the stage of charge, the court is required to consider all the material collected during investigation, cumulatively. When the land transaction, the tender process, and the subsequent transfer of the shares are considered together and in the sequence in which they occurred, the same cannot, at this stage, be written off as unconnected,” the judge said.