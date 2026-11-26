The Delhi Police has denied permission for a proposed protest march by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other activists from Kali Bari to Jantar Mantar on Thursday, citing prohibitory orders in force in the New Delhi district.

In a public notice, the police said it had received information about the proposed march but had not received any application seeking permission for the demonstration.

The police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, were in force in the district, barring unauthorised gatherings, processions, demonstrations, speeches, sloganeering and dharnas.

It urged people to adhere to the restrictions and warned that violations would invite legal action.

(With inputs from PTI)