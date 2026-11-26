The Delhi Police has registered an FIR over alleged objectionable remarks against women from Bihar and the religious and cultural traditions associated with Chhath Puja at a stand-up comedy event in south Delhi.

The FIR was registered at Saket police station following a complaint against a programme held at a comedy club in Saket on October 24. The complaint named stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari, alleging that objectionable remarks were made during the event.

The complainant has sought an examination of video recordings of the programme, social media posts and other digital evidence related to the incident.

The FIR, however, does not name the comedian. It has been registered under Sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), 296 (obscene acts and songs) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

What triggered the controversy?

Maheshwari faced widespread criticism after clips from his stand-up performance, titled 'Morally Questionable', circulated on social media.

The comedian allegedly made objectionable remarks about women from Bihar, their domestic lives and the traditional practice of applying a long streak of sindoor during Chhath Puja.

The remarks, particularly those referring to the sindoor worn by married women observing the festival, triggered outrage among social media users, who accused him of disrespecting women's dignity, religious sentiments and Bihar's cultural traditions.

The video was uploaded to his YouTube channel on November 21, and snippets from the performance subsequently gained traction on platforms such as Instagram and X.

Comedian issues public apology

Amid mounting criticism, Maheshwari posted a video apology on his YouTube channel on November 24, titled 'Public Apology to All the People of Bihar'.

In the video, he acknowledged that he should not have made comments about Bihar's cultural traditions and accepted responsibility for his remarks.

"Recently, I uploaded a video in which I was talking about certain cultural aspects of Bihar. I think I should not have done that. I completely stand by that, and I apologise. I should not have made those comments in that manner," he said.

He also clarified that he had no intention of hurting anyone's religious sentiments or offending those who celebrate the festival. Admitting that he was wrong, he expressed regret and said he would be more careful about the content he puts out in the future.

However, the apology did not bring an end to the controversy, with demands for legal action continuing.

FIR in Patna

The controversy also prompted police action in Bihar. The Patna Cyber Police registered an FIR against Maheshwari on November 24 over the alleged derogatory remarks about women from Bihar on his YouTube channel.

The case was registered under Sections 75(1), 79, 351 and 352 of the BNS, along with Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act. The Patna Police said the remarks could potentially affect social harmony and create hostility between communities.

(With inputs from PTI)