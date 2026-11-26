The national capital recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 9 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast mist during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 228, according to data.

An AQI reading between 201 and 300 falls in the 'poor' category, which can cause breathing discomfort to people with prolonged exposure. The scale ranges from 'good' (0-50) to 'severe' (above 400), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The deteriorating air quality, coupled with falling temperatures, continues to pose a challenge for residents as winter sets in across the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)