NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is seeking to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Delhi’s Mahipalpur, capable of treating 5 lakh litres of wastewater daily within an area of just 100 square metres, with bidders required to demonstrate an already operational plant before their proposals are considered.
According to project details, the proposed 500 kilolitre per day plant near E-2 Block will be a containerised, pre-built facility. The setup, including tanks, machinery, sludge-handling arrangements, electrical panels and maintenance space, must fit within the prescribed area, the tender specified.
DJB has ruled out experimental technologies, asking bidders to offer a proven system. They must make an operational plant or ready-built unit available for inspection by a team of officials within seven days of the opening of technical bids.
Officials will assess its functioning, space requirements, treated-water quality, solar operation and automation. Bidders will also have to provide operating records and water-quality test reports and failure to facilitate inspection or an unsatisfactory inspection could lead to rejection of the technical bid.
The system is expected to use biological treatment, membrane filtration and ozone disinfection, or equivalent advanced technology. The membrane-based system will have a pore size of no more than 0.1 micron, while ozone or an equivalent non-chlorine process will be used for disinfection.
The facility will have a solar system of at least 40 kilowatts. It will primarily run on solar energy during the day, switching automatically to grid electricity when required, the project details revealed.
The project also includes a sewage pumping station and around 300 metres of sewer line to carry wastewater to the facility. DJB has set a 30-day completion timeline, including trial runs and commissioning. The contractor will maintain the plant for 4 years after the one-year defect-liability period. Delhi has 37 STPs. Of these, 28 upgraded plants are operational.
Expansion
Plant Capacity: 5 lakh litres (500 KLD) of wastewater daily
Limited Space: Entire plant to fit within 100 square metres
Technology: Biological treatment, membrane filtration and ozone disinfection
Project Infrastructure: Sewage pumping station and 300 metres of sewer line
Solar Power: 40 kW solar system to run operations during the day
Project Timeline: Construction and commissioning to be completed in 30 days