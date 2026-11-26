NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is seeking to construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Delhi’s Mahipalpur, capable of treating 5 lakh litres of wastewater daily within an area of just 100 square metres, with bidders required to demonstrate an already operational plant before their proposals are considered.

According to project details, the proposed 500 kilolitre per day plant near E-2 Block will be a containerised, pre-built facility. The setup, including tanks, machinery, sludge-handling arrangements, electrical panels and maintenance space, must fit within the prescribed area, the tender specified.

DJB has ruled out experimental technologies, asking bidders to offer a proven system. They must make an operational plant or ready-built unit available for inspection by a team of officials within seven days of the opening of technical bids.

Officials will assess its functioning, space requirements, treated-water quality, solar operation and automation. Bidders will also have to provide operating records and water-quality test reports and failure to facilitate inspection or an unsatisfactory inspection could lead to rejection of the technical bid.