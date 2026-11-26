NEW DELHI: In an unusual robbery modus operandi, a family allegedly used an e-rickshaw, with women and children travelling alongside the driver, to target unsuspecting passengers in east Delhi. Four family members, including two women, were arrested for allegedly robbing a passenger of `5,000 at knifepoint, police said. The accused have been identified as Jubair (22), Najre Alam (22), Muskan (23) and Ishrat (50).

A PCR call was received on November 14 around 11 pm from a man who reported that an e-rickshaw driver had robbed him at knifepoint in the presence of two women and two children travelling in the vehicle, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police found that the complainant had boarded the e-rickshaw from Noida T-Point around 10.30 pm for Anand Vihar bus terminal. The women and children were already travelling in it.

The driver diverted the vehicle towards Dharamshila Hospital, claiming he had to drop his wife and children home. He then took the passenger to an isolated stretch, threatened him with a knife and robbed him of `5,000. The accompanying women also allegedly intimidated the complainant, the officer said.

Police traced the e-rickshaw to its registered owner, Ansar (55), a Kalyanpuri resident, who said his son Jubair usually drove the vehicle. Jubair and his brother-in-law, Najre Alam, were found to have been previously involved in a robbery case registered at Sunlight Colony police station.

Hospital’s contractual employees assaulted

Two contractual employees of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat and hammer by two car occupants following a collision with their motorcycle near the Sarai Kale Khan flyover on Wednesday, police said. Both sustained head injuries and were rushed to the Trauma Centre. Police have registered an FIR.